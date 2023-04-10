Eskom has ramped up rolling blackouts to Stage 3 until 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Thereafter, Stage 5 blackouts will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday morning.

The power utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says, “Eskom would like to announce that Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 17h00 this afternoon until 16h00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 16h00 until 5am on Wednesday followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 16h00. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur. Further, the expected increase in demand after the Easter weekend will put additional strain on the power generation system and may require an increase in a stage of load shedding at short notice.”

