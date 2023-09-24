Eskom has planned an outage that will affect several areas in Ngaka Modiri Molema District in the North West Province on Sunday and Monday.

This is due to substation upgrades. Areas to be affected are Zeerust, Lichtenburg, Mahikeng and Mmabatho.

Eskom’s North West spokesperson Ezekiel Baruti says, “In Lichtenburg, the affected area will be Rooigrond from seven in the morning to 12 midday on Sunday as well as on Monday. The outages in Zeerust, Groot Marico and all the villages in Lerutshe are scheduled from seven in the morning to 12 midday on Sunday as well as on Monday. Mmabatho and Mahikeng towns as well as the entire villages in Mahikeng will be off on Monday 25 September.”

Meanwhile, Eskom said on Saturday that it will suspend power cuts over the weekend amid improved generation availability.

It expects to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 5am on Tuesday morning.

#PowerAlert1 Eskom will suspend loadshedding over the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/MFJ5SkieYb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 22, 2023