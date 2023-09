Eskom says it will suspend load shedding over the weekend amid improved generation availability.

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 from 4pm until tomorrow morning at 5am.

The power utility says load shedding will then be suspended for the rest of the long weekend.

It expects to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 5am on Tuesday morning.

#PowerAlert1 Eskom will suspend loadshedding over the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/MFJ5SkieYb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 22, 2023