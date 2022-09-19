Labour union Cosatu says government is eroding the little confidence citizens have regarding its leadership due to the current stage six of nationwide rolling blackouts.

The trade union says government’s handling of the rolling blackouts has been poorly addressed and is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to find a permanent solution to end the crisis.

Cosatu says Eskom declaring stage six of rolling blackouts yet again is disappointing following the commitment made by President Ramaphosa to keep the lights on in South Africa after a winter of continuous blackouts.

“It is actually eroding the little that is left of government’s credibility, and sadly small to medium enterprises, especially those from rural and township areas are going to pay the highest price. This is also suffocating an already stagnant economy,” says the organisation.

Eskom update on rolling blackouts:

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) has echoed similar sentiments as Cosatu, saying the higher stages of rolling blackouts are dealing a devastating blow to businesses and the economy.

President of SACCI, Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu said: “It’s not possible to be productive with a partner like Eskom who just kicks into stage 6 and even said we may go up to stage 7 or 8 this week. So we are really devastated by the blow and just the sheer unreliability of Eskom which deals a blow to economic activity for today and the rest of the week’.

Eskom escalated rolling blackouts to stage 6 this weekend due to continued loss in generating capacity.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says the grid was placed under serious pressure this week and liquidity to buy diesel is a problem, he also added that everyone should use electricity wisely.