Eskom has implemented Stage 6 (six) rolling blackouts across South Africa from Sunday morning.

The country had been on Stage 5 from Saturday morning after a week of rolling blackouts.

The power utility says this follows the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.

The blackouts have been continuing from one stage to the other over the last week.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says, “Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”

Stage five

On Saturday morning, Eskom announced the implementation of stage five rolling blackouts.

The power utility said this was due to a breakdown of five generating units each overnight, at Kusile, Arnot, and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha Power Station.

It has warned that should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of blackouts may be implemented at short notice.

The struggling power utility is expected to brief the media on Sunday morning at 10:00, on the outlook of the rolling blackouts stages for the week ahead.

Resignation calls

Meanwhile, Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson Dennis Bloem has called on Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and the entire board to resign.

Bloem says, “The time has come that Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and the entire board must resign immediately. It is very clear that they don’t have a plan to address this crippling load shedding. We are tired of the empty promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Pravin Gordhan.”

“It is very clear that Andre De Ruyter, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan don’t understand the devastation that this load shedding is causing to the already struggling economy of this country. Load shedding is a serious disruption to our lives. De Ruyter and the entire Eskom Bard must go now.”

