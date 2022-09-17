The blackouts have been continuing from one stage to the other over the last week. The power utility announced the implementation of stage five rolling blackouts from 10 am this morning until 5am on Monday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this is due to the breakdown of five generating units overnight and on Saturday morning, with a combined capacity of two-thousand-400 mega watts.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “The time has come that Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and the entire board must resign immediately. It is very clear that they don’t have a plan to address this crippling load shedding. We are tired of the empty promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is very clear that Andre De Ruyter, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan don’t understand the devastation that this load shedding is causing to the already struggling economy of this country. Load shedding is a serious disruption to our lives. De Ruyter and the entire Eskom Bard must go now.”

