Eskom, working together with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), has disconnected an illegally installed transformer in Green Village Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Eskom says the community disregarded the process and illegally installed the transformer on the Eskom network.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Tumi Mashishi says, “The transformer in the area failed and we engage customers as to begin the replacement process. The process includes us conducting network audits and disconnections, where we also issue remedial … [fines] to customers found to have conducted unauthorised operations on the electricity equipment. This is not only illegal and punishable by law, it is also unsafe and poses danger to those connected to this transformer.”