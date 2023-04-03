Eskom has implemented Stage 3 rolling blackouts from 5am on Monday morning.

It will then escalate to stage four from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Tuesday morning.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

The power utility attributes this to breakdowns amounting to 15 148 megawatts of generating capacity.

Eskom says over the past 24 hours, four generation units were returned to service at Kriel, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations.

In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Meanwhile, customers who buy their electricity directly from Eskom can brace themselves for a steep price hike.

As of April 1, the power utility will factor in the 18.65% tariff increase granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Eskom had initially requested over 32% increase, citing higher fuel costs among other reasons.

