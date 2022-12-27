Eskom has announced that stage 3 blackouts will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Tuesday morning.

The power utility suspended the blackouts on Christmas Day due to the lower demand for electricity.

Stage 3 will be repeated every day for the remainder of the week.

