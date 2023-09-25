Cape Town authorities says emergency services have assisted six children trapped in three different houses in Strand and evacuated them to the nearby fire station amid severe weather conditions. The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell says they have received reports of a house in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village that is busy collapsing.

The residents have been evacuated. Powell says there have also been requests for evacuation from the areas of Faure and Sandvlei.

Officials are conducting assessments in various formal and informal settlements, following heavy rainfall and inclement weather.

Powell says the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has advised that the rainfall over Cape Town should start subsiding by the evening, strong winds will however, persist.

Update | Severe weather conditions in the Western Cape:

Road closures

Western Cape traffic authorities say several road closures remain in place. The R60 between Worcester and Robertson has been closed due to the Nuy river overtopping the road.

A section of the N2 highway in Bot River in the Overberg has washed away. Officials are tending to several incidents of fallen trees and rockfalls in a number of areas.

The provincial Mobility Department’s spokesperson, Jandre Bakker explains:

“The R60 between Worcester and Robertson has now been closed due to the Nuy river overtopping the road which in essence completely cuts off traffic between Cape Town and Robertson, which ultimately is to Swellendam as well. Our teams are out on backroads to try and find alternatives and we will update road users as soon as we find a safe option. For now please remain calm and patient. If you have not left for your destination we strongly urge you not to travel until we have a safe alternative.”

Investigation of Golden Arrow incident

The Golden Arrow Bus Service says the cause of this mornings incident during which three people died in Athlone in Cape Town is being investigated. The service says the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Twenty one people including the bus driver were injured and transported to various hospitals. Golden Arrow’s HR and Corporate Affairs Executive, John Dammert says, “Unfortunately, there were three fatalities and 21 injured. The injured have been taken to hospitals and the next of kin have been contacted.”

Three people killed and 21 others injured after a Golden Arrow bus overturned in Cape Town:

-Additional reporting Corbin August