In the wake of a ferocious storm that unleashed heavy rains and strong winds across the Western Cape, authorities in Cape Town have launched a massive emergency response to rescue four individuals who were trapped in a house in Strand.

City officials reported that the harrowing situation unfolded as the tempestuous weather conditions wreaked havoc throughout the region.

The four stranded individuals were promptly assisted by emergency services and subsequently evacuated to the nearby Fire station, where they are now receiving care and support.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell says flooding has been reported in various areas, including informal settlements such as Shuku-Shukma, Mfuleni, and Bellville South.

Residential areas in Durbanville, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, and Gordons Bay have also fallen victim to the rising waters.

In a bid to mitigate the risk of further flooding downstream, Powell revealed that authorities have taken the proactive step of opening sluice gates at the Wemmershoek Dam. This move is aimed at reducing the water levels and averting potential disasters in areas situated along the path of the overflowing Lourens and Eerste River, which have burst their banks due to the relentless downpour.

With the storm showing no immediate signs of abating, Cape Town authorities remain on high alert, working diligently to safeguard the lives and property of its residents as the region grapples with the relentless forces of nature.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities in these trying times.

