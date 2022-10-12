The eThekwini municipality says electricity has been restored in most areas that were affected by a major power outage on Tuesday night.

The city says this was caused by a power trip at the Klaarwater substation in Pinetown.

The outage prompted a flurry of social media messages with eThekwini residents sharing their experiences.

Municipal spokesperson Musa Mayisela has assured residents that technicians will remain on the ground until the full restoration of electricity.

“Our teams are still on site trying to ensure that all areas have got power. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We thank all our teams [for] the speed with which they have responded,” explains Mayisela.

Power outage in several areas in the eThekwini Municipality: