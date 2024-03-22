Association to oppose proposed increases by eThekwini Municipality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association intends to challenge tariff increases proposed by the Municipality in its draft budget for the upcoming financial year.

The municipality has suggested a 14.9 percent rise in water tariffs, an 11.9 percent increase in sanitation tariffs, a 21.9 percent hike in electricity costs, and an 8 percent raise in refuse removal fees.

Chair of the Association Ish Prahladh says residents are unwilling to accept any tariff increases.

Prahladh asserts, “We will not accept any increases from the eThekwini Municipality when there are so many unanswered questions. That’s it, we will not accept it. If you look at the residents, they are not receiving services. What are we paying for? We are supposed to be paying for service delivery but we are paying for service we are not receiving.”

