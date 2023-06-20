Eskom says that the constant electricity outages in Zandspruit is as a result of the power grid being overloaded in the area, due to illegal connections.

Eskom’s Gauteng spokesperson Daphne Mokwena explains.

“Zandspruit has about 200 households electrified and the rest are connected illegally. These illegal connections are causing frequent outages to the neighbouring areas. And as Eskom as we remove these illegal connections, they simply just reconnect themselves. We have to work with law enforcement and we have been doing that over the years. However, those that illegally connect need to be brought to book and in the long term we need to work with the City of Johannesburg to ensure that we electrify this area so that we can permanently eradicate this problem.”

Illegal connections kill!

Stolen electricity is not worth your or your children’s lives. Join the fight against electricity theft and vandalism. STOP the thieves and take your life and your power back! REPORT criminals to Eskom: 0800 112 722 or SAPS: 10111#takeyourpowerback pic.twitter.com/ZadTEdShOM — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 20, 2023