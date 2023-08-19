Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale says the security cluster has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss ways to deal with illegal mining in the country.

Mathale says police intervention at Riverlea in Johannesburg is yielding positive results following arrests of illegal mining suspects. Mathale says they will be holding disruptive operations in Sekhukhune District in Limpopo where illegal mining is still prevalent..

“After our interaction with the President of the Republic as the security cluster, we are responding appropriately you can see what is happening throughout the country around illegal mining. We are responding and we are properly resourced to deal with this form of criminality.”

Meanwhile, community members in Seshego have called on Mathale to deploy more police to fight the scourge of illicit drugs in the township.

“We have a problem with nyaope boys in Seshego and when we call the police, they don’t come on time. We want Mathale to ensure that police be increased and patrol late at night. Sometimes our police come but sometimes they don’t, we want police to intervene and deal with drugs, it’s a huge problem here in Seshego.”

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale leads crime-combating operation ‘Shanela’: