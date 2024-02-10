EFF wants to ensure KZN residents have access to services: Dlamini

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini says his party wants to ensure that the people of KwaZulu-Natal have access to basic services.

The province has been facing a water crisis and high unemployment rates among others, with many communities accusing government of human rights violations.

Dlamini, who spoke ahead of the launch of the EFF’s 2024 election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban says the party seeks to address all these challenges faced by the people of KZN.

He says, “We have lots of rural towns and only one metro. Municipalities, most of them are rural and they don’t have access to education, we are talking job opportunities, industrialisation but there’s no development.”

“There’s no direction because the leadership that is currently leading the province, they’ve got no clue of what is happening. The young people of KZN say they don’t want to move from the province because it has potential and it’s rich but needs decisive leadership that will take KZN to its rightful place of being one of the economic hubs of this country.”

Lack of service delivery

Some EFF supporters attending the party’s manifesto launch have raised a lack of service delivery in their areas as a reason they want the EFF to be in government.

They say poor roads, a lack of water, and a high rate of unemployment are among the issues they want the EFF to prioritise if given a chance to govern.

One supporter says, “We have a problem with poor infrastructure and there are not enough schools in our area.”

Another says, “We are here for the EFF Manifesto. The challenges that we have, as a community is that, we all know that we are facing the load shedding issue, and water scarcity problem amongst other issues, but as we are here, we hope that everyone will see that EFF is fighting for the freedom of black people.”

LIVE STREAM | EFF launches its 2024 Elections Manifesto:



Additional reporting by Nonkululeko Hlophe.