SA can expect practical and implementable solution to challenges: EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Treasurer General Omphile Maotwe says South Africans should expect practical and implementable solutions to all their crises.

She was speaking to the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) News on the sidelines of her party’s manifesto launch currently underway at the Mose Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Maotwe says their manifesto will be anchored on their seven cardinal pillars, with the redistribution of the land, at the heart of their campaign.

“The people of South Africa can expect the EFF to give a practical and implementable solution to all their challenges. It’s been 30 years into democracy and we have seen a regression on the infrastructure development of our people in general, so the answer lies with the founding manifesto of the EFF which talks about the seven cardinal pillars, with the first being the expropriation of the land. We stand true to the course of land because at the centre of our struggle is the issue of land. For you to talk about the building of infrastructure, you need to have the land.”

Maotwe also says that after the 2024 elections, party leader Julius Malema is going straight to the Union’s Building, claiming his election victory.

She adds: “We must remove the ANC. People of South Africa, Julius Malema is the incumbent president of the country and he is coming to deliver the manifesto today. Please those who are at home watch on your TV, if around KZN come join us in the stadium. We are removing the DA, we are removing the ANC. We are going straight to be number one. We are sending Julius Malema to the union buildings.”

Meanwhile, EFF supporters have started arriving at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

