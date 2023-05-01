The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has marked Workers Day by saying it is the only political party in South Africa that champions and stands for the rights of workers.

The red berets claim the work of its labour desk far surpasses that of any labour federation in South Africa.

Its national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, says that since its inception, the EFF has been fighting for workers’ rights.

The EFF marks the 137th Anniversary of International Workers’ Day in the year we celebrate our 10th Anniversary. The EFF celebrates 10-years of unbroken struggle for the unity of workers. – Communist Manifesto: “Workers of the world unite, for you have nothing to lose but your… pic.twitter.com/nhpNlFVWzs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 1, 2023

Struggle for workers’ rights continues | Labour Minister Nxesi weighs in:

DA on Workers’ Day

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape has marked Workers Day by saying more should be done by the government to create the right conditions in the economy for job creation.

This includes ending loadshedding and more investment, especially in the mining sector in the province. The DA says they salute workers who continue to contribute to the national economy, but they want more people to be able to put food on the table.

Provincial leader, Harold McGluwa, speaking in Kimberley, says, “We need to create a conducive environment. We need to build our economy in the province. We have the richest mines here in the province where people need to get more jobs, so we need to ask that all businesses be sustained in order for us to get a job. You see, a number of workers go on strike in the municipalities and coalition governments; that is not sustainable and it also has an impact on workers, especially in the Northern Cape.”

Workers Day | Some political parties point to poverty and unemployment reaching an alarming rate:

