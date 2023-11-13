EFF sets its sights on dethroning the DA as official opposition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says that come the announcement of the results of next year’s national and provincial elections, it will be the second biggest party in the country.

The top brass of the red berets held its 3rd Central Elections Task Force meeting in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg. The one-day gathering reviewed the work that the party’s volunteers have been doing on the ground since the launch of their campaign in July. The party leadership says the strength on the ground guarantees them a decisive victory at the 2024 polls.

The meeting has set its sights on dethroning the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the official opposition.

Party Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu says their work for the 2024 general elections is in full swing, with the Central Elections Task Force gearing up for voter registration this weekend.

Shivambu says the EFF will have representation in all Voting Districts and stations across the country to change the political landscape next year.

The EFF is targeting first-time voters and wants registered voters to confirm that they appear in the voter’s roll.

“So now we’re just verifying that all the provinces, all the regions and all the sub regions of the EFF have established what we call the branch elections task forces which are responsible for coordination and doing work of elections at what level. And then and then, of course, the second phase will be then at VD level of 23,000 VDs in South Africa, which are represented through voting stations. And we are now going to be starting the process of putting volunteers in all the voting stations and also to then finalize the process of the voter registration weekend, which is taking place on the 18th and 19th of November,” says Floyd Shivambu, EFF deputy president.

The EFF is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of its Third Central Elections Task Force meeting later this week. From here it is expected that its leader Julius Malema will lead the Provincial Elections Task Force addresses in the six remaining provinces after Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.

EFF aims to become official opposition: