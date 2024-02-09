EFF says IPSOS survey predicting the party’s growth is credible

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The EFF has described the latest IPSOS survey as credible after it released the results of a poll that the party may receive about 18 percent of the votes at the polls during the 2024 election.

The Global Research Firm conducted a poll from October to December last year asking 3 600 South Africans which party they would vote for if there were national and provincial elections the next day.

The non-definitive election survey attempts to offer a glimpse into the electoral climate, showing that the EFF may topple the DA as the official opposition.

The EFF performs marginally better than the DA. However, these results should not be taken at face value as the figures include 10.1% (one in every ten) of registered electorate who have not aligned themselves with a particular political party https://t.co/HsySG4g3iM pic.twitter.com/A0C3E9wCe3 — Ipsos in South Africa (@Ipsos_SA) February 7, 2024

Speaking to the SABC ahead of the manifesto launch on Saturday, the party’s Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe says the party welcomes the poll but it is confident that the figure may be higher after it launches its manifesto and begins its campaigns.

“We are only launching the manifesto now in February but the report that was conducted in December already says EFF is at 18% so effectively we have not started the campaign. The campaign is only going to start after Saturday, after we’ve launched the manifesto so can you imagine what’s going to happen by the end of April once we’ve now gone through the entire country, province to province, region to region, ward to ward, street to street speaking to our people and telling them the commitments of the EFF. That number is going to go up. But we say to IPSOS, you are on the right track. That number is the correct number. IPSOS has not been wrong in their predictions. Of course, there’s a margin of error but it’s very, very minimal.”

It’s all systems go for the EFF manifesto launch in KZN: