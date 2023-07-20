The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Mangaung says it is satisfied with the level of increase in numbers of people who’ve voted for them in Mangaung Metro municipality’s by-election.

The EFF says they are contend that they’ll will do better in future contestations.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung retained all four seats in the by-elections, that they won in the 2021 municipal elections.

The Mangaung Metro Municipality by-elections were hotly contested by 27 candidates from eight political parties and five independent candidates.

“We have increased in terms of VDs. There is ward 49 where we lost only with 86 votes, which that in itself says our people are beginning to listen. Our people are beginning to see right through what the ANC is all about. We, as the EFF, we are not going to give up on our people,” EFF councillor Gopolang Lipale explains.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the ANC is in a very difficult space, in that it has experienced a decrease in votes in the recent by-elections in Mangaung Metro Municipality.

DA councillor in the Metro, David van Vuuren says this is due to continuing internal battles within the ANC, and that the party has to clean itself first.

He says the fact that there has been all the in-fighting within the ANC, that has obstructed service delivery.

Van Vuuren says the ANC has dropped by about 12%, compared to what they scored in the 2021 municipal elections. He says the voters must decide who they want to deliver services for them.

“Hopefully, the people and we saw that they don’t get fooled by this anymore, they know they don’t get services, but ultimately, the power lies with them, and they must decide who they want and who are the people that they trust and they can actually deliver services,” Van Vuuren explains.