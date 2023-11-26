EFF members in the Free State gather ahead of Malema’s address

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Hundreds of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have gathered in a large marquee in Bloemfontein, Free State as the party leader Julius Malema prepares to address them.

This is part of a build-up to the 2024 national general elections.

EFF supporters from various regions in the Free State are singing and chanting.

During the party’s election campaign in Limpopo on Saturday, Malema said next year’s general elections will be important just like the first democratic elections in 1994.

He believes that his party will lead the government in several provinces after the elections.

♦️Must Watch♦️ It’s all systems go for the EFF Ground Forces Forum which will be addressed by CIC @Julius_S_Malema today.#RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/sHqSegOg0l — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 26, 2023

♦️In Pictures♦️ It’s all systems go for the Free State Provincial Ground Forces Forum.#RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/GMXAkUZV1l — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 26, 2023