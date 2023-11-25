Next year’s elections will be as important as 1994 elections: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

EFF leader Julius Malema says that next year’s general elections will be important just like the first democratic elections in 1994. Malema believes that his party will lead the government in several provinces after the elections.

He has also called on the potential voters to exercise their right to vote.

‘We will be in power next year’: EFF leader Julius Malema



He was speaking during the party’s election campaign at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex at Seshego just outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

“This election is going to be the most important election in the lives of South Africans since 1994. And this election has got potential of ushering in every little opportunity that was missed in 1994. The EFF will be government here in Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West and all over South Africa,” says Malema.

EFF leader Julius Malema to address Limpopo Provincial Ground Forces Forum: