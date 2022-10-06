The EFF in the Sol Plaatje Municipality says the expected five-day water shutdown in Kimberley in the Northern Cape is a result of the ANC’s arrogance. The municipality has announced that it will cut the water supply from today until Monday to repair aging pipes.

Earlier this year, the city experienced a three-day water shutdown to upgrade its water infrastructure.

EFF Caucus leader in the municipality, Pontsho Mocwana says the shutdown will badly affect residents.

“We cannot have a situation whereby a problem is inherited from one administration to the other because this problem has been existing for five to ten years. Yet, the municipality, the ANC municipality does not want to listen, even when they are being advised they use their majority to suppress opposition views,” says Mocwana.

Kimberly residents brace for another five-day water shutdown:



“Unfortunately, this will be not be our last water shutdown. We had our first water shutdown in 2018. In 2009 already, councillor Fourie had already sounded alarm bells as far as maintenance, reparation, replacement of municipal infrastructure are concerned. This was in 2018 when we had our first water shutdown,” explains DA leader in the Sol Plaatje Municipality, Heinrich Pieterse.

Sol Plaatje municipality Mayor Kagiso Sonyoni says the shutdown is necessary to replace the old infrastructure.

“We are doing this internally because we are currently losing 60% of water here in Sol Plaatje municipality. What I want to promise is water will be back on Monday and in our previous shutdown, we had water come back on time. So, the permanent solution we have is to make sure we replace these pipes, we replace old infrastructure, and replace it with new infrastructure. I can assure you that immediately after this shutdown, we will see improvements and Kimberley will come in the right direction,” explain Sonyoni.

