The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape is holding its third annual people’s assembly. On the agenda, political overview, organisational reports and reflections from the current leadership.

The party was on Friday expected to receive nominations of members who will be elected to provincial leadership posts.

The EFF’s central command team member, Ntokozo Hlonyana, says the assembly is an integral part of the growth of the party in the province.

“As part of the conference we will have commissions and in those commissions, this delegation will be able to give us the way forward on what they need or what must happen in the Eastern Cape to make sure that we cover the gap between us and the ANC. Because if you look at it, the ANC does as it pleases so this conference will give us a way forward on how to make sure that we push and make sure that EFF becomes government come 2024.”

The party’s provincial leadership has big plans on governing. The EFF’s Nelson Mandela Region chairperson, Khanya Ngqisha, says they must elect leadership that will change the current status quo.

“We want a leadership that will be able to remove the ANC from political power because there is no solution that the ANC has brought up to date. We have managed to bring the ANC below 50% in some of the regions and hence there are coalition governments but we want to reach a stage where in the entire province, the ANC is removed and goes below 50% so that we can be able to make progress and bring economic freedom to our people.”