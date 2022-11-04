The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Central Command team says the new leadership that will emerge in the Free State this weekend is expected to take the party to greater heights.

The party believes the province is one of the most problematic provinces across the country, plagued by corruption and under performing municipalities.

EFF is holding its 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly in Bloemfontein.

♦️Must Watch♦️ The mood is ecstatic from delegates to the 3rd Free State #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly as they’re gathered here to deliberate on the term of the outgoing leadership, conditions confronting the organisation in the province, & the election of new leadership. pic.twitter.com/HGsiVTTjly — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 4, 2022

The EFF is the third biggest political party holding four seats in the Free State legislature; with only nine years in the political arena. Its presence in local government is also strong, with 90 councilors and a membership of 40 000 in the province.

The party’s Provincial Chairperson, Mandisa Makheseni says they’re happy that the EFF has grown across the Province during her tenure.

“We’re doing very well in the achievements from 2018 to today. You can check what is happening in Qwaqwa. Initially, we used to struggle in Qwaqwa and now we have the SRC and you know it was hostile, that institution of higher learning. So, we did very well, we’re happy, yes, we didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve, the incoming leadership they can continue because other programmes are long-term programmes,” says Makheseni.

The party’s provincial convener of the Central Command team, Piaba Madokwe says the Free State is a challenging province.

♦️EFF Free State PPA♦️ Fighter Charlotte Sola from Xhariep region at the 3rd Free State #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly. Fighter Charlotte wants to participate in the elections commission, because they want to prepare for 2024 elections so that the EFF can win in the Free State. pic.twitter.com/sHrMzj3ZJi — EFF Free State (@EFF_FreeState) November 4, 2022



“To get the Free State or the provincial command team that is actually going to take the EFF in the Free State to the next league. By the next league, it means that we know very well that the Free State is one province that has the most chaotic, the most corrupt municipalities across board. So, we need to actually have a leadership that is going to capture that, because the EFF, at this point in time, has not necessarily been able to clench into the Free State the way it’s supposed to, but we’ve done a lot of in-roads in the past four years.”

The party’s leader, Julius Malema is expected to close the People’s Assembly on Sunday.