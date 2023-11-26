EFF has changed behaviour of youth towards politics: Malema

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EFF leader Julius Malema says the introduction of the EFF has changed the behaviour of the youth towards politics.

He says the youth were deemed uninterested in politics but that has now changed. Malema says the youth has now shown support for politics since the formation of the party.

“You cannot lie to those youth in the universities with R350; you can’t lie to them with RDP houses; you can’t lie to them with food parcels. Even if I’d you give the NSFAS, even if you give them money for accommodation and allowances. You will never bribe them with those types of gifts. All they want is what makes sense. The EFF makes sense. That’s why we are on the side of the EFF.”

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Free State Ground Forces Forum. https://t.co/N8muZOXEZ9 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 26, 2023

He says the party is aware of its members who are working with former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule in building Magashule’s party, the African Congress for Transformation in Metsimaholo.

Malema was addressing party members in Bloemfontein.

He says the party is hard at work and will be ready to replace them.

He says they are not dismayed by the behaviour of members whom he called opportunists as they are on their way out.

Malema says the party’s so-called “Ground Forces” must be active in their societies and organize activities to bring the communities together.

Meanwhile, Malema has praised its “Ground Forces” in the Free State for a job well done during last week’s voter registration drive.

Malema told the party members in Bloemfontein that for the first time, the ANC is confronted with the possibility of losing power in the upcoming national general elections. Malema expressed the party’s optimism in winning the elections next year. He says even analysts agree that the ANC will get less than 40 percent in the Free State.

♦️In Pictures♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the EFF Free State Provincial Ground Forces Forum. – The reliable ground forces of the Free State Province are the real engine of the EFF in Free State.#RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/Q8DjkUVcpK — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 26, 2023

