Members of the EFF have gathered outside of the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to show their displeasure over the alleged racial attack at the Maselspoort Resort.

A 48-year-old man is expected to appear in court to face, among others, a charge of attempted murder.

He is accused of allegedly attempting to drown one of the teenagers during the scuffle at the Maselspoort Resort’s pool on Christmas Day.

Two other accused, 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Stephanus van der Westhuizen, have been released on warning following a brief court appearance on charges of common assault and crimen injuria on Wednesday.

Two suspects arrested in connection Maselspoort racial incident appeared in court on charges of common assault and crimen injuria:

Their case has been postponed to the 25th of next month.