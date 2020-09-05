We have made a mistake and sincerely apologise for letting you down. We recognise we have a role to play in creating a more diverse and inclusive S.A, starting with our website content. We know we need to do better, and commit to ensuring our content better reflects this value.

We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.

EFF spokesperson, Delisile Ngwenya, says the actions of Clicks constituted a human rights violation.

“The transgression that clicks has made goes far beyond a simple advert. It is part of long history of making the features of black people abnormal, insufficient and uncivilised. Clicks must therefore be regarded as having committed a human rights violation because their advert is a perpetuation of the violence of colonialism and racism. All progressive forces must embark on direct action to ensure clicks is held accountable.”

