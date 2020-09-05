The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned as abnormal, an online advertisement by health and lifestyle retailer Clicks, describing it as a regression to the apartheid era that discriminated against black people.
On Friday, Clicks caused social media outrage after image of a black woman’s hair was labelled ‘dry and damaged’ while the image of the hair of a white woman was labelled as ‘fine and flat’.

In the video below, Clicks is slammed for offensive advert:
Clicks later removed the images and posted an apology but has not quelled the anger of the public with the hashtag ‘clicks-must-fall’ quickly gaining momentum.
In the Tweets below, Clicks apologizes for online advertisement: 

EFF spokesperson, Delisile Ngwenya, says the actions of Clicks constituted a human rights violation.

“The transgression that clicks has made goes far beyond a simple advert. It is part of long history of making the features of black people abnormal, insufficient and uncivilised. Clicks must therefore be regarded as having committed a human rights violation because their advert is a perpetuation of the violence of colonialism and racism. All progressive forces must embark on direct action to ensure clicks is held accountable.”

In the tweet below, EFF statement on online advertisement at ‘Clicks’: 