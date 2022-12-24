The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate arrest of the CEO of logistics company which owns the gas tanker that exploded on Saturday morning.

The fatal explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng claimed at least 10 lives and left several others injured. In addition, surrounding infrastructure was also damaged.

[Graphic Content]

Death toll in Boksburg Gas tanker explosion rises to 10:

EFF National Spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys says, “We also call for the immediate arrest of Infinite Group CEO, which is the logistics company that the truck carrying the gas belongs to. Ultimately, the CEO is responsible for all operations of the company. The authorities must not treat the CEO as a bystander. The lives lost and damage caused demand that someone is held accountable criminally and the CEO is the first respondent to this tragic crisis. Failure to arrest him before the end of the day will undermine any effort to hold the company accountable.”

[Graphic Visuals]

As received – Major incident in Boksburg. Gas tanker reportedly over a bridge and exploded 3 or 4 cars under the tanker https://t.co/jp6NgUW2Uk #ArriveAlive #DangerousGoods @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/8n2LR0XNx0 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 24, 2022