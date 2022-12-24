Eight people are reported to have been killed in an incident in which a gas tanker exploded in a residential area in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services say several people have been critically wounded.

They say the driver of the truck, which belongs to LP Gas, drove under a low-lying bridge, scraping the top of the vehicle. This is suspected to have caused the explosion. A video on social media shows some residents desperately ran away from the explosion.

Graphic Content Warning:

Horrific videos are emerging from the scene [Too horrific to share]…our thoughts are with all those killed and injured and those attending to the multiple victims! #RIP #EMS https://t.co/P9FWavknsf — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 24, 2022

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital which is close to where the explosion occurred has been damaged.

Simon Zwane is from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, “It’s a residential area, just past the hospital and there are a couple of houses. It’s not very far from Germiston. The impact of this explosion also went to the lake and where trees seem to be on fire also earlier on.”

Zwane provides more details: