Eastern Cape youth hindered by job scarcity, opportunities: EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson in the Eastern Cape, Zilindile Vena, says the youth are ready to take part in the province’s economy, but dwindling opportunities are a limiting factor.

He was speaking to the SABC at the party’s provincial Manifesto launch at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Vena says if the party wins the majority votes in the province, it will unlock economic opportunities for the youth.

“Young people of the province are standing up and occupying their rightful places in the province. That is why all these people are here, they want jobs and land. And they want to end load shedding. Young people now are agitated, doctors are unemployed.”

Party supporters say they hope to hear decisive plans from the party president Julius Malema about the increasing crime levels in the province.

Pensioner Mzimasi Yem elaborates, “Our children are not employed, I want to hear, what is going to be done in order for them to work. What will be done in order to do away with criminality because criminals are kicking old people’s home doors, who are also selling drugs to our youth.”

