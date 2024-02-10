Launching manifesto marks beginning of march to victory: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says the launching of his party’s manifesto marks the beginning of their march to victory and to the seat of government, the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Malema was speaking at the launch of their over 260 page 2024 Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in eThekwini earlier this afternoon.

Central to the EFF manifesto is the return of land to the landless black people, the creation of jobs and the end of load shedding within six months of its governance

Manifesto of commitments

The EFF has promised to break free from the mold of idle promises by political parties, ahead of the upcoming election. The party says if elected to power, it would fulfill all things set out in its manifesto.

Malema promised a party that will not leave anyone behind, but one that would be inclusive, regardless of social status.

“Our manifesto is not a manifesto of promises. Our manifesto is a manifesto of commitments- we are committed to everything we’re to say here. We have no promises, we’ve got commitments because we’re going to implement all what we’re saying. This is a manifesto from the domestic workers, this is a manifesto from security guards- this is a manifesto from teachers, this is a manifesto from all those who are swimming in the pool of poverty.”

EFF ELECTION MANIFESTO by SABC Digital News

Malema also thanked his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal for single-handedly filling up the Moses Mabhida Stadium in eThekwini.

Malema says he is happy the people of KZN have managed to fill up the over 55 000 seater stadium without the help of other provinces.

