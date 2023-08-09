Eastern Cape poet and praise singer, Nomfusi Potelwa was brutally killed in her home in Dutywa last night. A case was opened and it is still under investigation.

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has called on the law enforcement agencies to work hard to ensure that justice is served.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa says that the perpetrators are still unknown.

“Dutywa police can confirm that a murder case has been opened for investigation following a 46-year-old female that was killed last night at about 21:15. It is alleged that four unknown males entered her house at Govan Mbeki township in Dutywa and shot the deceased in her upper body, she died on the scene. The motive for her killing is unknown at this stage, however, police investigation is ongoing.”