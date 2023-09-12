A Port St. Johns mother is alleged to have killed three of her children through poisoning, using a deadly chemical known locally as a tank pill.

The incident has left the Jabavu community in a state of disbelief and sorrow.

The details of the tragedy indicate that all four children were poisoned, but one miraculously survived and sought help from neighbours. This event unfolded in a forest located in Ward 17, known as Namba, within the Port St. Johns region.

Over the past few years, the rural areas of Port St. Johns have witnessed an increase in suicide incidents among young people who have used tank pills to take their own lives. The use of these lethal chemicals has raised significant concerns about the mental health and well-being of individuals in the region.

Port St. Johns Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo expressed her shock and sorrow over the tragic incident, calling it a “bad incident that needs the prayers of our country.”

Mlombile-Cingo added, “A mother gave pills to her children, three girls who died, but fortunately, the other one survived and went to report to the neighbors. This happened at Ward 19. They are from Jabavu village and the incident occurred in a forest in Ward 17, a forest called Namba.”

Community members and authorities are grappling with the toll of such events, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to address the underlying issues contributing to these distressing occurrences.