The Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Xolile Nqata, has condemned continuing attacks on traffic officers while on duty in the province.

In the latest incident, two traffic officers were robbed at gunpoint in Mthatha on Sunday. It is alleged that the suspects were stopped by the officers along the road before demanding firearms and cell phones.

Spokesperson of the provincial Transport Department, Unathi Binqose, says these criminals could not get the firearms but managed to get away with the officers’ cell phones.

“We have noted with great dismay the repeated attacks on our traffic officers by criminals who are looking for their firearms. You will remember that not so long ago, we were talking about an officer who was shot and killed by criminals who disappeared with his service pistol. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha has condemned this with the strongest possible terms. Nqatha is calling on communities to work with law enforcement to bring these criminals to book.”