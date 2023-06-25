The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has resolved to serve DA member, Nqaba Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities, pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party into disrepute.

This follows Bhanga’s social media posts labelling DA member Helen Zille, a “racist” and alleging that Zille has been conspiring with the ANC to destroy him.

DA leader in Eastern Cape, Andrew Whitfield, says the case has been referred to the party’s legal Federal Commission for investigation.

“The DA in the Eastern Cape takes this extremely serious. It is a contravention of our Constitution as a party and of the standard of conduct of the DA. The DA in the Eastern Cape is deeply disappointed by Bhanga’s conduct which is contrary to his previous commitment to non-racialism and the Party which has stood by him through thick and thin.”