A collision on the N2 at Mt Ayliff in the Eastern Cape claimed two lives on Saturday. A mini bus with one passenger collided with a bakkie with 14 occupants, leaving five others critically and nine injured.

Transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, says it was the second fatal head-on collision in the province since Friday.

In a separate crash on Friday, two people have died in a head-on collision on Friday on the N2 near Rhayi location at Qonce in the Eastern Cape. A sedan collided with a bakkie and caught fire.

“It is disturbing to learn that it is another head in collision that has resulted to the death of innocent road users. It is for that reason that MEC Xolile Nqatha is constantly calling on road users, motorists in particular not to overtake when or where it is not safe to do so because that often result in these head on collision that take people’s lives.”

Meanwhile, one person has been injured after two vehicles collided and overturned on the M17 west bound after the Bellville road in Pinetown west of Durban. The eThekwini Metro Fire and Emergency Department had to cut the wreckage to free the trapped driver.

Advacnced Life Support Paramedic spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson explains:

“One of the drivers, a man believed to be in the 40’s, was found trapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department together with the Netcare 911 rescue team worked to cut and free while the life advance support paramedics worked on the man to stabilise him. Once free the man was then carried up to the awaiting ambulance. The patient was then transported to hospital. The second driver sustained no injuries and chose not to go to the hospital. At this stage the cause of the accident is unknown however SAPS and metro police are in attendance and will be investigating further.” -Additional reporting Vusi Makhosini