Two people have died in a head-on collision on Friday on the N2 near Rhayi location at Qonce in the Eastern Cape.

A sedan collided with a bakkie and caught fire.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of transport, Unathi Binqose, says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“Unfortunately two occupants on the bakkie died on the scene. It’s unclear now whether they are related or not, but the MEC for transport, Xolile Nqatha is extending sincere word of condolences to the deceased families while wishing the one in hospital a full recovery,” adds Binqose.