An e-hailing motor vehicle was set alight outside the Protea Glen shopping mall in Soweto, yesterday.

Social media videos show the vehicle on fire. It is not clear if anyone was harmed.

This follows another incident in which three e-hailing vehicles were damaged and then set alight, allegedly by taxi operators at Maponya Mall in Soweto, last week.

Three people were taken to hospital.

It is believed the violent attacks are part of a fight between the taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

Police are yet to issue an official statement.

Regulations

An economist and director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory, Miyelani Mkhabela, says the transportation sector is a critical engine to drive SA’s economic development and therefore needs to be properly regulated.

Mkhabela says the Transport Department should urgently attend to the concerns of stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Private Public Transport Association (PPTA) says government needs to do more to help regulate the sector.

VIDEO | Police investigting a case of murder after Maponya Mall incident: