E-Hailing company Shesha to start operating in Gauteng tomorrow

The newly launched and home-grown e-Hailing company Shesha will start operating tomorrow across Gauteng. Its owners say Shesha, which includes the taxi industry as investors, will focus on safety and unique benefits for riders and drivers.

Shesha hits the streets as ride-hailing companies in South Africa eagerly await the National Land Transport Amendment Bill to be signed into law, which will help iron out bylaws impeding their operations.

Once it is law, the sector will be recognised as distinct from other private transport services in the country. The bill was revised and passed by Parliament in December last year.

“Shesha is an e-Hailing service that is proudly South African. We actually wanted to plug some of the holes that exist in the e-Hailing space in South Africa. The first one was that there was a commotion between the taxi industry as well as the e-Hailing industry. So, before we could even begin operations, we needed to bring the two- parties together, so that there can be harmony as far as operations are concerned and as a result of that, the taxi industry actually even came on board and invested in the company,” says spokesperson Nomsa Mdhluli.