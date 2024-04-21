New e-hailing app Shesha aims to prioritise safety of riders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The recently launched South African owned e-hailing app, Shesha, says the safety of riders will be top priority when operations start on the 1st of May.

This as there has been a growing concern for riders using e-hailing services across the country.

The e-hailing app was launched in Sandton in Johannesburg on Thursday with the aim to close the gap in the traditional landscape dominated by international giants like Uber.

Shesha spokesperson, Nomsa Mdluli, elaborates.

“We are in the process of signing drivers right now. So, you want to know that as a user that whoever is driving me, proper background checks have been done so that our users are not driven by somebody who has a criminal record. So, we do those checks thoroughly. Another factor when we consulted with e-hailing operators was the fact that cash is allowed also puts them at risk. So, we use a cashless system – so what you do is that you top up your wallet. We also have OTP (one time pin) authentication, so every time you request a ride, you will the give your driver an OTP.”

VIDEO | Shesha to shake up e-hailing landscape dominated by international giants

More on Shesha

Shesha says the company will collaborate with the local taxi industry including the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and National Taxi Alliance (NTA).

The founders say they want the wealth generated by the app to remain within the South African borders.

The app is currently available on Android and Shesha says they are working on ensuring that it will also be available for Apple users when they launch.

VIDEO | Shesha is a new entrant in the e-hailing space: