ANC Youth League calls for suspension of e-hailing service Bolt

The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League is calling for the suspension of the operations of the e-hailing service, Bolt, in South Africa.

This follows reports that a bolt driver stabbed two women passengers in Cape Town at the weekend.

The suspect has been arrested on a charge of assault.

The league’s president Collen Malatji has called for thorough vetting of bolt drivers.

“We are calling upon the Departments of Transport and Police to get closer to Bolt as an example of a lot of mishandled programmes because we have a problem mainly in Bolt where a lot of drivers are not registered to the cars that they are driving or they are illegal foreigners or foreigners who mainly are not verified or approved properly by the Bolt.”

Malatji says that criminals have hijacked Bolt for criminal activities.

