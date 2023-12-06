E Cape colloquium to address taxi industry issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha is set to convene a public transport colloquium in East London, Eastern Cape. The objective of the session is to identify sustainable solutions for the public transport service, especially in light of the upcoming festive season and the anticipated influx of travellers heading home for the December holidays.

Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says the colloquium aims to address the growing tension among public transport drivers.

Binqose says, “The colloquium hosted by MEC Nqatha brings together under one roof the two rival factions of taxi association SANTACO in the Eastern Cape along with small bus operators. The aim is to find a lasting solution to the tensions that have at times reached boiling point with numerous hits on the lives of taxi operators while small bus operators particularly AB 350 having its buses torched in recent months,” says Binqose.

Eastern Cape Transport meets with taxi, long distance bus sector to address attacks on bus operators

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>