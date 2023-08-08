Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Santaco and the bus industry have agreed to form a structure that will look into the attacks on buses in the Eastern Cape. Over 150 cases have been opened with the police since the attacks started.

The recent incident was the attack on two AB350 buses, which were burnt at Cacadu. This meeting comes after a court order from the High Court in Makhanda, compelling the Transport Ministry to work with SAPS to develop a safety and security plan to protect drivers and passengers.

The structure will look into ways of ensuring the safety of both passengers and drivers. Information sessions with all affected parties will be held, to ensure no more attacks occur. The department will be leading the process.

“To the security of all company including bus, the government is committed to provide safety and security for industries including citizens. What we are unable to do is what Intercape is looking for to demand that SAPS must provide a dedicated escort that is impractical, that is why we are approaching court to appeal,” says Xolile Nqatha, MEC for Transport in Eastern Cape.

Santaco has indicated that if any of their members are implicated in the attacks, they will face expulsion.

“We asked in the meeting that there should be a task team. We will take road shows and talk to members on the group to stop, this is illegal practice. We asked the MEC not to involve other stakeholders. It is with our parameters to control it,” says Zola Yolelo, Santaco Provincial Chairperson.

Bus attacks condemned: Zola Yolelo, Santaco Eastern Cape’s Chair:

The bus industry is also happy on measures put in place.

“We try our level best to ensure that we talk to all stakeholders to try and find solution. The number of buses that have been burned within a period of three-four months is plus minus 10 but the recent attack in Cofimvaba is four buses in the sleeping ground which cost +- R2. 1 million,” says Simlindile Hintsa, AB350 Executive Chairman.

The operation is expected to be on the ground by Friday.

Video: Eastern Cape Transport meets with taxi, long distance bus sector to address attacks on bus operators