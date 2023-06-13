The chairperson of the Parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, has again asked her to lodge a formal appeal for his recusal from the committee.

Mkhwebane has again called on Dyantyi to voluntarily recuse himself.

Dyantyi had ruled during Mkhwebane’s earlier recusal demand that she lodge a formal written application to allow him to respond formally. She has, however, sent him a new letter through her lawyers, demanding that he voluntarily recuse himself.

Dyantyi has replied, however, that without a formal written application, he will not consider the request for his recusal.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane addressing the media:

Dyantyi has told Mkhwebane’s lawyers that the implication of what she seeks is for him to abdicate from his Parliamentary and constitutional obligations on the basis of no more than media reports and WhatsApp communication.

The content of these WhatsApp messages and media reports, he says, does not even fall within his own personal knowledge.

In a 24-paragraph letter, Dyantyi has also raised issue with the status of RMT Attorneys who wrote to him on Mkhwebane’s behalf.

He says they are not registered with the committee as her attorneys of record.

He also questions how the Public Protector protests that she cannot file a written recusal application because she does not have legal representation, while at the same time using a firm of attorneys to demand his voluntary recusal.