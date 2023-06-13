Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called for the termination of the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office or alternatively that its Chairperson Richard Dyantyi be removed.

Mkhwebane has addressed the media in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane media briefing:

She previously approached the courts to get Dyanti to recuse himself without success but has been granted leave to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mkhwebane told journalists that it was incredible that despite the allegations she has made of bribery and extortion against Dyantyi that the ANC, DA, Freedom Front Plus, IFP and ACDP representatives in Parliament’s Ethics Committee insist he must continue to chair the inquiry.

She says that her personal attorneys will also be following up on his Dyantyi’s refusal to recuse himself despite her 12th June deadline.

”Dyantyi be removed from chairing the Section 194 Committee pending the outcomes of the criminal and Parliamentary investigations or that the Section 194 Committee be terminated with immediate effect as it is now irretrievably and incurably tainted poisoned and clearly driven by a predetermined outcome the inquiry is therefore a deliberate waste of taxpayers money which can never withstand any proper legal scrutiny,” says Mkhwebane.