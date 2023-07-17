Residents at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban say they are desperate for help following a fire on Sunday that affected over 1 000 shacks dwellers.

It is alleged that one shack was set alight after an argument between two shack dwellers. The fire then spread leaving one person dead.

The shack dwellers are trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Following the incident, some of the victims were accommodated at a community hall. Others however, remained at the settlement without any shelter.

Ntlalontle Chiya was among them.

“I have to sacrifice my life and sleep outside as I am here to look after my family. I sleep outside because the community hall was full for people whose their shacks were burnt. There are many people who sleep outside here not only me because they have no place. We are calling whoever can give us assistance such as breakfast just to monitor.”

Themba Shangase also stayed in the informal settlement following the fire.

“It is not nice to sleep outside and it’s very cold at night. I don’t know about today as we are waiting anyone who can help us as we cannot afford to buy building material.”

Bilaal Jeewa from humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, says they have donated blankets and food to the affected families.

“We visited Kennedy Road in the morning and more than 1 000 informal structures that were burnt, we provided assistance such food, blankets and other items to those who were at the community hall. Currently, we have to see what the government is providing them as living in a hall is not a solution and there is no ablution facilities and no water. They cannot live there for a long time. There is no organisation which is better than the other, so let’s work together to ensure that there is no wastage of resources.”

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality says four people were injured in the incident and that residents lost their belongings, documents and other essentials.

The City says its Human Settlements Department is capturing the beneficiary list so that it can provide building materials.

VIDEO | Victims of Durban informal settlement fire appeal for help: