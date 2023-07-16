In a devastating incident early this morning, a raging fire tore through Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, reducing hundreds of shacks to ashes.

While unconfirmed reports indicate the loss of at least one life, the full extent of the tragedy is still being assessed. The fire is believed to have erupted during the early hours, swiftly spreading through the densely populated settlement.

Abahlali BaseMjondolo’s Sibusiso Zikode says, “ What we have been told was that the fire began around 1 o’clock am in the morning and we also told that there was an argument between two friends who were drinking. After that there was noise of tension that resulted into one stabbing the other and it is alleged that the one who was stabbed is the one that set fire on the shack in revenge to his friend’

The close proximity of the shacks and the flammable materials used in their construction contributed to the rapid spread of the inferno.

Residents of Kennedy Road are now left grappling with the aftermath, as they endeavour to salvage any remaining belongings and clear the charred sites to begin the arduous process of rebuilding their homes. The settlement has unfortunately faced similar incidents in the past, with fires posing a recurrent threat to the community.

Authorities, including firefighters and police, responded to the emergency, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of the residents. They continue to remain on the scene, closely monitoring the situation and offering support to those affected by the devastating fire.

