Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director, Trevor Mathenjwa have been released on R10 000 bail each at the Richards Bay Magistrate court north of Durban.

The pair have been charged with fraud and corruption related to payments of R300 000 from Bosasa and it’s subsidairy Sondolo IT.

Myeni was the SAA board chairperson between 2012 and 2017, when the alleged crimes took place.

The state alleges that Myeni, in addition to the payments, also received security upgrades to her home in Richards Bay valued at R200 000.

The now former Chairperson of the JG Zuma Foundation is said to have also benefitted from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels for over R107 000 between May 2014 and March 2015.

